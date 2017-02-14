The 2017 issue of SI Swimsuit has officially been released and we’re already thinking ahead to next year!

With so many gorgeous women, we have a hard time choosing which models will heat up the pages of the magazine. That's where you come in! By now you’ve already gotten to know our four beautiful Model Search contestants and we need your help deciding which of these lovely ladies will be a part of the SI Swimsuit rookie class of 2018.

So, who will it be—the curvaceous Cali cutie Hunter McGrady, Kansas City sweetheart McKenna Berkley, Brazilian beauty Anne de Paula, or the South African firecracker Lisa Marie Jafta? The choice is completely yours!

You can vote as many times as you want using the poll below. Voting lasts through March... so what are you waiting for? GO VOTE!