If you haven’t been to Anguilla...what are you waiting for?! The SI Swimsuit crew visited the spectacular Caribbean oasis, making the island even more beautiful by bringing our lovely Model Search contestants Hunter McGrady, McKenna Berkley, Anne de Paula and Lisa Marie Jafta along.

To make our trip especially unforgettable, we stayed at The Reef by CuisinArt Hotel, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World. The contemporary beachfront getaway is the perfect combination of Caribbean luxury and urban flair. Whether you’re looking for incredibly fresh world-class cuisine, want to stay active with watersports, or want to relax at the award-winning Venus Spa, The Reef has something for everyone.

We took advantage of the all The Reef had to offer by riding bikes around the island, snorkeling, and even kayaking in a glass bottomed boat. Guest at the reef also can take advantage of preferred tee times at the nearby Greg Norman-designed golf course, take the island's first aqua cycling class, or just enjoy a poolside DJ.

Seriously, from the moment you walk into the lobby of The Reef, you'll be blown away. The open-air set up gives guests a stunning view of the Caribbean Sea and yacht-like experience right as they check in.

Josephine Clough

And if you feel like you’ll miss The Reef too much once you’re gone, you can take a little bit of the resort with you thanks to The Boutique. Guests can purchase signature items, which even includes The Reef’s enchanting aroma in the form of candles, diffusers and linen mists.

It's like a vacation that never ends! What could be better than that?

See all of Anne De Paula's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

