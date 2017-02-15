Which of our Model Search contestants will be a part of the 2018 SI Swimsuit rookie class? We need your help deciding! Get to know down-to-earth Brazilian beauty Anne de Paula, who loves binge-watching Netflix just as much as the rest of us!

SwimDaily: How did you get into modeling?

Anne de Paula: I got into modeling because of my mom actually. She was like, ‘Well, why not try modeling?’ I really wanted to be a doctor at first because all of my family works with health. So, I got into modeling when I was 13. I first signed with an agency when I was 14 and that’s pretty much how everything started.

SD: What kind of doctor did you want to become?

AD: Gynecologist.

SD: What was your reaction to learning you were going to be a part of Model Search?

AD: I was in Brazil. I was home, ready to meet my friends at the beach and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ I couldn’t believe that this was happening. It was amazing. It’s a dream that I’ve always had. I’ve traveled all over the world…but the place I wanted to go was New York because I knew the Sports Illustrated casting was here.

Josephine Clough

SD: What were you like as a kid?

AD: I was actually a tomboy. I think maybe that’s one of the reasons my mom wanted me to get into modeling…I used to play soccer on the team of my city. I used to be a goalkeeper and that was my number one thing. I just loved soccer. And then as soon as I was a teenager I got into Muay Thai…I absolutely love it. I do it like three times a week.

SD: Finish this sentence: The people I went to high school with would be _____ to find out I’m in SI Swimsuit.

AD: The boys I was playing soccer with would be surprised.

SD: What do like to do in your free time?

AD: I’m a very chill person. I love to stay home—sleep all day long if I can. If I have a choice, I would stay home. I love to find recipes online and just cook different things.

SD: Are there any TV shows you’ve been watching lately?

AD: Narcos. I can’t stop watching Narcos.

SD: What was it like to be in body paint?

AD: The feeling of it at first was like I was naked, but everyone made me feel like I was wearing something because they were not looking at me like, ‘Oh, you’re naked.’ And as soon as I looked at myself in the mirror I was like ‘Oh, I have something on’… I was very comfortable.

Josephine Clough

SD: Describe your perfect day.

AD: I would go to the beach. I would have some coconut water and walk along, maybe have my mom and my dad or my best friend too. A very chill day would be my perfect day. Just watching the sunset.

SD: What do you think about living in New York so far? What is the biggest change from Brazil?

AD: It’s a big change, but I think that’s why I like it, because it’s totally the opposite. Actually, today was the first time seeing snow.

SD: Do you have a favorite item of clothing?

AD: Boots. I’m more of a boots person than a high heels person.

SD: How many tattoos do you have and what to the mean?

AD: I only have two tattoos. One says ‘blessed’ and one says ‘endless.’ The blessed one is very important to me.

