Canadian cutie Genie Bouchard found the time in her busy schedule playing tennis all over the world to travel to Turks & Caicos to pose for SI Swimsuit and we couldn't be happier she did!

Most of you probably know Genie as the phenomenal athlete who lit up the tennis world before even turning 22, but there's a lot more to this blonde bombshell than meets the eye.

Here are seven things about Genie that will undoubtedly make you love her as much as we do!

She totally rocked her SI Swimsuit debut.

Emmanuelle Hauguel

She's super intense on the tennis court.

But her smile could light up any room.

She somehow looks even cuter windblown.

She has a twin sister named Beatrice, and both girls were named after English princesses!

Instagram: Beatrice Bouchard

She's from Montreal (everyone loves Canadians, eh?) and is a big supporter of all Canada sports.

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Apr 3, 2016 at 6:26pm PDT

First Olympic win! 🇨🇦 A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Aug 6, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT

She hangs out with some pretty cool people.

So much fun playing tennis with @justinbieber Will Ferrel & @kevinhart4real at @desertsmash! And for Cancer for College, what a great cause. 😊 A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Mar 11, 2015 at 9:18am PDT

We love you Genie!

See all of Genie's gorgeous photos in SI Swimsuit 2017!