She's loud, she's proud, and she's all kinds of fierce! Earlier today we introduced you to Model Search contestant Hunter McGrady and now we're back to take a deeper dive into how she has used her platform to open up about loving herself and to promote body diversity.
Coming from a long lineage of models, being in front of the camera pretty much runs through Hunter's veins.
“I always wanted to be a model. My mom was a model, and my grandma, and my aunt, so I was always around it,” Hunter told SI. “And I always remember looking at my mom and being like ‘I want to be you.’ That never changed for me. I knew from the moment I knew what it was that I wanted to do this.”
But Hunter's journey to following in her mother's footsteps didn't come easy.
“I didn’t work very much as a straight sized model because I am a very hippy person. Although I was 115 pounds and I’m 5’11—I was very very tiny for my height—I could never get rid of my hips,” Hunter said.
Someone commented one of my posts this morning saying "stop hating on skinny people" and to that I replied "pull up one post where I have ever shown anything but love for every BODY and I will label myself a fraud." What I promote is not strictly being curvy. Do i support it and think you should Rock it out? yes. Do I think if you're thin you should rock that out as well? ABSOLUTELY. What I promote is a HEALTHY BODY IMAGE. Ive been on both ends of the spectrum. I was not happy or healthy when I weighed 114 lbs. and starved myself to make other people happy. I was living for what I thought I was supposed to look like. If you are naturally born with a stature like that then that is wonderful. I am not, and I will never apologize for that. I promote being the best you. Get honest with yourself! Love your body, don't ever hide it or apologize for it. Like I've said many times before, skinny, curvy, athletic, short, tall, black, white, blue, whatever you are. You are perfect. Don't let anyone tell you you need to change. If you're happy, don't change a damn thing about yourself. #effyourbeautystandards #nowrongwaytobeawoman #curves #athletic #skinny #beautiful #wilhelminacurve #daretobedifferent #imnoangel
It wasn't until Hunter found inspiration from models like Robyn Lawley that she realized beauty couldn't be defined by the size of her waistline. Now, she's made it her mission to encourage women everywhere to embrace the skin they're in—and we couldn't be more obsessed with her message!
“My main goal is to get across to women that you are able to love your body at any size and that you're sexy and beautiful at any size. Beauty is not a size and I'm really happy that the industry is accepting body diversity,” Hunter said.
Our girl knows how to keep it REAL, welcomes her "imperfections," and definitely isn't afraid to show them off for the world to see.
Even on my best day, I have stretch marks and cellulite. Even at my thinnest at 114 lbs. i had stretch marks and cellulite. I have red splotchiness on my arms, cellulite on my thighs and butt, and stretch marks on my sides and thighs, but I've learned to embrace it and I've realized that this is a recurring issue amongst so many women. I want you guys to know how beautiful you are, how unique you are, how wildly amazing our bodies are no matter your size, or stature, and to understand that this is this your body. You get one of them. Please be good to it. 🙏🏼#nowrongwaytobeawoman #bodypositive #curves #celebratemysize #cellulite #stretchmarks #wilhelminacurve #health #droptheplus #DAREtoBE
“I use my Instagram a lot to promote body diversity because it’s a building platform and it’s continuing to grow. And just even posting on there unphotoshopped photos, photos of me where my cellulite is showing, where my stretch marks are showing, where I have rolls. And I think women, and girls, and teenagers see that and can relate and feel comfortable in their body to know I'm putting myself out there saying ‘I have these things too.’”
