Kate Upton is back and better than ever on the cover of SI Swimsuit, where she sizzles in THREE different covers!

But we'll let you in on a little secret behind the collection of covers: It was completely unplanned! During Kate's shoots, each of her photos turned out equally amazing, making it impossible to pick just one for the cover. "That’s a testament to the power of Kate and what she’s done and how she’s changed the perception of beauty and the doors she’s opened for other people in the industry," SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said.

We couldn't be more thrilled to get three times as much Kate, whose curvaceous figure and sweet smile grace the pages SI Swimsuit for the fifth time of her illustrious modeling career.

Hear more from your favorite bombshell in her first interview as a three-time SI Swimsuit cover girl below!

Yu Tsai

Swim Daily: How does it feel to be back?

Kate Upton: I was very excited when MJ asked me to be back in the issue, especially when every year there’s a theme, and this year the theme is about every woman of every age and every body type being accepted. It was inspiring to be asked to be a part of that issue.

SD: Why did you decide this was the right year to come back?

KU: Really for me, it was MJ’s passion for having it be this theme and this issue, and that’s why I wanted to be a part of this magazine again. Those are the campaigns I want to do and the career I want to have — to inspire women to love themselves. That’s a balance of working hard and eating healthy but also enjoying life and having cheat days and for the emphasis not to be on the ideal perfect body. It makes me proud to be asked back.

SD: What’s different about being in the magazine this year?

KU: This year probably the biggest difference for me was that I wasn’t sent to space or Antarctica. I got to enjoy just a lovely beach shoot. Even though I love an adventure. It was nice and still was far away, but it was low-key compared to my past ones. It’s crazy when a 16-hour flight to Fiji is low-key, but for me and SI it was.

Yu Tsai

SD: Tell us about your most memorable moment in Fiji.

KU: My favorite moment being on set in Fiji was really just being back. I’ve been on so many adventures with everyone at Sports Illustrated, and it was being back together and having that energy that I loved. We’re a family on set, so it was that energy and happiness that showed through my photos.

SD: Where’s your favorite location you’ve ever shot?

KU: My favorite place I’ve ever shot… it’s hard to chose between zero gravity and Antarctica! It was crazy in zero gravity getting used to how one tiny muscle movement would move you. But Antarctica was a longer experience and gorgeous views. I can’t pick!

SD: You inspired change in the fashion industry and changed the face of SI Swim forever, so what are your thoughts on body diversity right now?

KU: To have an issue that focuses on that is a really amazing moment for me because I think it’s important for everyone to be the best them they can be, but not to strive to be a company or industry’s idea of perfect. For SI to emphasize every different type of perfect is really inspiring.

Yu Tsai

SD: What advice do you have for this year’s rookies?

KU: Something I didn’t really do my first year of SI launch was really enjoy it. It’s really busy and there’s so many moving parts, you forget to enjoy this accomplishment and where you are in your career.

SD: Is there anything you want to talk about that people don’t normally ask you in interviews? Any causes you’re passionate about or anything you’d like to add about your return?

KU: This year being this year in general, I had a completely different mindset about my body and instead of always trying to fit in a certain sample size, I wanted to be strong and healthy. I wanted to have energy and be able to work and have long hours and be on feet and still have energy and stay healthy. Changing my workout and focusing on weight training helped me do that. It helped my mindset about my body and think about my body as a machine and less of something people can judge me on. It’s so important for women today to not allow themselves to judge themselves. People feel ashamed when they look bad one day, but it’s okay not to love yourself every second of every day. Appreciate what your body can do.