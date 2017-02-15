The 2017 SI Swimsuit issue is out on newsstands this week, featuring three-time cover star Kate Upton, tennis stars Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Genie Bouchard, returning faces Ashley Graham and Hannah Jeter, and many other beautiful women. From proving that strong is sexy with gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, to having no shortage of curves, including the likes of standout rookie Myla Dalbesio, the theme of this year’s issue centers on body diversity and age inclusion and is all about loving the skin you're in.

No matter your size or age, you can dress like an SI Swimsuit model on your next beach vacation. We've rounded up 14 swimsuits, from sleek one pieces to stunning​ bikinis, that you can find at your favorite stores right now. Happy shopping!

Kate Upton

Yu Tsai

Norma Kamali Stud Marissa Swimsuit

Available at revolve.com, $575. Also available in white.

Barbara Palvin

Ben Watts

Solid & Striped Willow One-Piece

Aly Raisman

James Macari

Mikoh Queensland One shoulder top

Available at revolve.com, $112

Lais Ribeiro

James Macari

Tory Burch Tie-Dye String Bikini

Top and bottom available at toryburch.com

Robyn Lawley

Ruven Afanador

Luli Fama Kiss The Wave bikini

Top and bottom available at amazon.com

Caroline Wozniacki

Emmanuelle Hauguel

Mia Marcelle Marilyn Top

Available at revolve.com, $92

Vita Sidorkina

Ben Watts

Solid & Striped Elle Bikini

Top and bottom, available at Nordstrom.com, $88

Lais Ribeiro

James Macari

FELLA Kill Bill One Piece

Available at shopbop.com, $264

Simone Biles

James Macari

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Bikini Top

Available at revolve.com, $92

Hannah Ferguson

Yu Tsai

Are You Am I Nuri Triangle SWIM Top and Bottom

Top and bottom available at shopspring.com

Ashley Graham

Yu Tsai

Indah Whip Cream Bodysuit

Available at revolve.com, $62

Eugenie Bouchard

Emmanuelle Hauguel

Tavik Marlowe Bikini

Top and bottom available at revolve.com.

Vita Sidorkina

Ben Watts

INDAH Pagoda One Piece

Available at revolve.com, $194

Bo Krsmanovic

Yu Tsai

Are You Am I Kaimi SWIM One Piece

Available at shopspring.com, $199