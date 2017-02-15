The 2017 SI Swimsuit issue is out on newsstands this week, featuring three-time cover star Kate Upton, tennis stars Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Genie Bouchard, returning faces Ashley Graham and Hannah Jeter, and many other beautiful women. From proving that strong is sexy with gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, to having no shortage of curves, including the likes of standout rookie Myla Dalbesio, the theme of this year’s issue centers on body diversity and age inclusion and is all about loving the skin you're in.
No matter your size or age, you can dress like an SI Swimsuit model on your next beach vacation. We've rounded up 14 swimsuits, from sleek one pieces to stunning bikinis, that you can find at your favorite stores right now. Happy shopping!
Kate Upton
Norma Kamali Stud Marissa Swimsuit
Available at revolve.com, $575. Also available in white.
Barbara Palvin
Solid & Striped Willow One-Piece
Aly Raisman
Mikoh Queensland One shoulder top
Available at revolve.com, $112
Lais Ribeiro
Tory Burch Tie-Dye String Bikini
Top and bottom available at toryburch.com
Robyn Lawley
Luli Fama Kiss The Wave bikini
Top and bottom available at amazon.com
Caroline Wozniacki
Mia Marcelle Marilyn Top
Available at revolve.com, $92
Vita Sidorkina
Solid & Striped Elle Bikini
Top and bottom, available at Nordstrom.com, $88
Lais Ribeiro
FELLA Kill Bill One Piece
Available at shopbop.com, $264
Simone Biles
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur Alenya Bikini Top
Available at revolve.com, $92
Hannah Ferguson
Are You Am I Nuri Triangle SWIM Top and Bottom
Top and bottom available at shopspring.com
Ashley Graham
Indah Whip Cream Bodysuit
Available at revolve.com, $62
Eugenie Bouchard
Tavik Marlowe Bikini
Top and bottom available at revolve.com.
Vita Sidorkina
INDAH Pagoda One Piece
Available at revolve.com, $194
Bo Krsmanovic
Are You Am I Kaimi SWIM One Piece
Available at shopspring.com, $199