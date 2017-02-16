Hello again. It's the middle of February and we're off on another SI Swimsuit adventure. If you missed my exciting Swim Week Diaries from 2013 or 2015 or 2016, feel free to indulge. But my focus is on 2017, which brings us to launch week. Our staff has been hard at work since March and it all comes together over the next three days. No pressure or anything. Onto the photos.  

The first official activity I attended was Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, where the rookies rang The Closing Bell.

Mia Kang, Lais Ribeiro, Myla Dalbesio, Bianca Balti, Vita Sidorkina, Kelly Gale :: Photo courtesy of NYSE

MJ Day, Lais Ribeiro, Myla Dalbesio, Mia Kang, Chris Stone, Kelly Gale, Vita Sidorkina, Bianca Balti :: Photo courtesy of NYSE

The following night, we unveiled our cover girl Kate Upton on Jimmy Kimmel Live. 

Courtesy of ABC

Did I mention there are one two three covers this year?

Yu Tsai

On Tuesday, we visited the Facebook office near Union Square to crown the 2017 Rookie of the Year winner. We brought along 2013 ROY Kate Bock for the Facebook Live presentation. She liked the mini-house.

 
Bianca Balti, my new favorite Italian model, was crowned the winner. 

 
Kate handed the award to Bianca, and I am really proud of this Boomerang.
 
Bianca also liked the mini-house.

 
On Thursday, the real fun began with the official New York City launch party. Here's Mia Kang stepping out of a Lexus. Did I mention Lexus is an official sponsor of SI Swimsuit and an all-around great car. Buy one today!

Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

The Brinkley family (Christie, Alexa Ray, Sailor) pose with SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, MJ Day
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

 
Nina Agdal graces the red carpet.

Nina Agdal
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

Bo, Rose Bertram, Sam Hoopes and Robyn Lawley are all smiles as they take a break from the red carpet.

Bo, Rose Bertram, Samantha Hoopes, Robyn Lawley
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

ET Canada gets some face time with Barbara Palvin.
 

Barbara Palvin
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

Robyn Lawley joins the red carpet.
 

Robyn Lawley
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

Model search contestants Lisa-Marie Jaftha, McKenna Berkley and Anne de Paula strike a pose.

Lisa-Marie Jaftha, McKenna Berkley, Anne de Paula
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

Samantha Hoopes owns the runway.

Samantha Hoopes
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne

 
GALLERY: See more photos from SI Swimsuit Launch 

Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
Taylor Ballantyne
SI Swimsuit 2017 Launch Week Photos: Day 1
1 11
Close
expandIcon
1 11
Close