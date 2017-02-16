Hello again. It's the middle of February and we're off on another SI Swimsuit adventure. If you missed my exciting Swim Week Diaries from 2013 or 2015 or 2016, feel free to indulge. But my focus is on 2017, which brings us to launch week. Our staff has been hard at work since March and it all comes together over the next three days. No pressure or anything. Onto the photos.
The first official activity I attended was Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, where the rookies rang The Closing Bell.
The following night, we unveiled our cover girl Kate Upton on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Courtesy of ABC
Did I mention there are
one two three covers this year?
Yu Tsai
On Tuesday, we visited the Facebook office near Union Square to crown the 2017 Rookie of the Year winner. We brought along 2013 ROY Kate Bock for the Facebook Live presentation. She liked the mini-house.
Bianca Balti, my new favorite Italian model, was crowned the winner.
Kate handed the award to Bianca, and I am really proud of this Boomerang.
Bianca also liked the mini-house.
On Thursday, the real fun began with the official New York City launch party. Here's Mia Kang stepping out of a Lexus. Did I mention Lexus is an official sponsor of SI Swimsuit and an all-around great car. Buy one today!
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
The Brinkley family (Christie, Alexa Ray, Sailor) pose with SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Nina Agdal graces the red carpet.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Bo, Rose Bertram, Sam Hoopes and Robyn Lawley are all smiles as they take a break from the red carpet.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
ET Canada gets some face time with Barbara Palvin.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Robyn Lawley joins the red carpet.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Model search contestants Lisa-Marie Jaftha, McKenna Berkley and Anne de Paula strike a pose.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
Samantha Hoopes owns the runway.
Photo by Taylor Ballantyne
