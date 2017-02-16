Hello again. It's the middle of February and we're off on another SI Swimsuit adventure. If you missed my exciting Swim Week Diaries from 2013 or 2015 or 2016, feel free to indulge. But my focus is on 2017, which brings us to launch week. Our staff has been hard at work since March and it all comes together over the next three days. No pressure or anything. Onto the photos.

The first official activity I attended was Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, where the rookies rang The Closing Bell.

Mia Kang, Lais Ribeiro, Myla Dalbesio, Bianca Balti, Vita Sidorkina, Kelly Gale :: Photo courtesy of NYSE