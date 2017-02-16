Don't think you can make it to Saturday before you meet the women of your dreams? You're in luck!

Sports Illustrated and the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau (GHCVB) are sponsoring a FREE, public event tomorrow at Avenida Houston. Why wait to get the party started on Saturday when you can get a jumpstart the fun tomorrow?

The GHCVB will host a FREE sneak-peek event of the official SI Swimsuit 2017 VIBES Festival on the all new Avenida Houston plaza. Join cover model Kate Upton and other SI models for autographs, Q&As and cooking demos alongside some of Houston’s most beloved chefs. Visitors will also be treated to a culinary experience with TRUCK (Traveling Restaurant Ultimate Competition Kitchen), a 70-foot vehicle that transforms into a one-of-a-kind venue for cooking demos. Celebrated Houston chefs from La Fisheria, 8th Wonder Brewery, The Burger Joint and more will lead interactive demos throughout the afternoon.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

WHERE: Avenida Houston –The Avenida Plaza outside of the George R. Brown Convention Center

PARKING: Public and media parking is available underground at Discovery Green (entrance off of Avenida de las Americas).

SCHEDULE:

Noon to 4 pm: Autograph signing with 2017 Sports Illustrated models

Noon to 12:45pm: La Fisheria Chef Vidal Elias Murillo & Sommelier Alberto Nacif

12:45-1pm: Q&A with SI Model

2-2:45pm: Chef TBD

2:45-3pm: Q&A with SI Model

3-3:45pm: 8th Wonder Brewery’s Ryan Soroka/The Burger Joint’s Matthew Pak

3:45-4 pm: Q&A with SI Model

Autographs, cooking demos, and more? We can't think of a better excuse to dip out early on a Friday! Join us tomorrow for an afternoon you won't soon forget!