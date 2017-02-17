Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

Landing the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover is the biggest break there is for a model on the rise.

Numerous women have parlayed their appearance on the cover into bigger and better opportunities, from fashion lines to television shows.

Kathy Ireland appeared in the issue 13 times, including three times on the cover, and has become a titan of the fashion industry. Christie Brinkley followed a similar path, launching her own skincare label.

Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen used modeling to transition into TV, with Banks hosting America’s Next Top Model and Teigen hosting Lip Sync Battle.

Kate Upton, the 2017 cover model, has expanded into acting in movies.

Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017!



In addition to the women featured here, 2016 cover model Ashley Graham saw her profile increase considerably after her cover appearance.