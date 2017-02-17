Landing the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover is the biggest break there is for a model on the rise. 

Numerous women have parlayed their appearance on the cover into bigger and better opportunities, from fashion lines to television shows. 

Kathy Ireland appeared in the issue 13 times, including three times on the cover, and has become a titan of the fashion industry. Christie Brinkley followed a similar path, launching her own skincare label. 

Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen used modeling to transition into TV, with Banks hosting America’s Next Top Model and Teigen hosting Lip Sync Battle

Kate Upton, the 2017 cover model, has expanded into acting in movies. 

Meet the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017!

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
In addition to the women featured here, 2016 cover model Ashley Graham saw her profile increase considerably after her cover appearance.