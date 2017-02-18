SI Swimsuit 2017 Launch Week Diary: Day 2

SI Swimsuit is in Houston to promote the launch of the 2017 issue. The week got off to a strong start (read the Diary from Day 1) and everyone was looking forward to partying in Texas. We left NYC at 11 p.m. Thursday night and took a private plane to Houston, where we arrived around 3 a.m. But who needs sleep? SI Swimsuit launch only comes around once a year and there's plenty of time to rest on Sunday.
Autograph time! Nina and Kelly are ready.
So is Ashley.
Nina felt bad for Ashley and her table of one, so she came over to join her.
Yup, more autographs, this time Hailey and Kate.
Meanwhile Myla was outside cooking up a storm at a Mexican food truck.
Robyn takes over the grill.
I wish all chefs looked like Mia Kang.
This is what happens when you spend too much time signing autographs.