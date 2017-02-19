Chrissy Teigen has already proven that she's a master chef, but what can she do with a bag of Fritos? You'd be surprised.

The 2014 cover model was in Houston as part of SI Swimsuit's VIBES Festival, where she teamed up with Smirnoff to help feed her hungry fans. Her dish of choice? Frito Pie, which consists of a bag of Fritos (opened in the middle) topped with chili, cheese, guacamole and sour cream. It was a smash hit.

Chrissy personally prepared and served the dish to her fans, along with jalapeno cornbread and Smirnoff Jalapeno Moscow Mules. And we can say without a doubt that her culinary skills are much more impressive than her Foosball ones.

Oh no @chrissyteigen! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:58am PST

VIBES was the party of the weekend in Houston and thanks to Chrissy's Frito Pie, a lot of SI Swimsuit fans went home well nourished and happy!

