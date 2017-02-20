We already know model extraordinaire Chrissy Teigen can do insanely cool things with a bag of Fritos, but how do her skills stack up when it comes to a friendly game of cornhole?

The hot mama turned chef turned color commentator (is there anything she can't do?!) enlisted the help of fellow SI Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin to try her hand at one of America's favorite tailgate games. And while the pair looked flawless throwing around bean bags in what is clearly the sexiest game of cornhole ever played, we're pretty sure both beauties won't be quitting their day jobs anytime soon.

Good thing the duo had a couple of Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers to help them cool off before their next heat.

That's right — it's Foosball time! Chrissy and Barbara also engaged fans in a little game of Foosball, where our 2014 cover model once again proved that she's the life of the party (and yet...not so good at tabletop soccer). At least the cheers of their Smirnoff Jalapeño Moscow Mules wasn't resevered for just the winning team!

Chrissy Teigen and Barbara Palvin take on fans in foosball

Houston was supermodel central this weekend thanks to all of the cooking demonstrations, autograph signings and epic concerts at VIBES, a first-of-its-kind culture festival by SI Swimsuit!

