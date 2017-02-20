We already know model extraordinaire Chrissy Teigen can do insanely cool things with a bag of Fritos, but how do her skills stack up when it comes to a friendly game of cornhole? 

The hot mama turned chef turned color commentator (is there anything she can't do?!) enlisted the help of fellow SI Swimsuit model Barbara Palvin to try her hand at one of America's favorite tailgate games. And while the pair looked flawless throwing around bean bags in what is clearly the sexiest game of cornhole ever played, we're pretty sure both beauties won't be quitting their day jobs anytime soon. 

Good thing the duo had a couple of Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers to help them cool off before their next heat. 

That's right — it's Foosball time! Chrissy and Barbara also engaged fans in a little game of Foosball, where our 2014 cover model once again proved that she's the life of the party (and yet...not so good at tabletop soccer). At least the cheers of their Smirnoff Jalapeño Moscow Mules wasn't resevered for just the winning team! 

Chrissy Teigen and Barbara Palvin take on fans in foosball

Houston was supermodel central this weekend thanks to all of the cooking demonstrations, autograph signings and epic concerts at VIBES, a first-of-its-kind culture festival by SI Swimsuit! 

See all of Chrissy's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top available at revolve.com, bottom available at revolve.com. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top and bottom available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top available at revolve.com, bottom available at revolve.com. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Camilla, available at shopbop.com. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
