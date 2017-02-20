Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy!
And My speech for Miss America goes a lil somethin like this ....🎤😂jk! I'm just gona keep it 💯with all of you. I'm 26 years old, I've never been anyone's favorite , or the most popular. I was that weird kid in school no one really expected anything from.I don't have any gimmicks or famous "friends"or ppl to try to bribe you with ,so the truth goes I've been working for many years ,doing an honest living trying to get by ,and make a life for myself ,and now that this came I am so thankful @si_swimsuit decided to work with me in their most culturally diverse magazine issue to date. Thankful for the chance to change my life! Please vote for me if you wanna see me shooting for @si_swimsuit again. Best and thank you to everyone who's shown me support! Appreciate you! 🙏🏾❤ #sportillustrated #linkinbio
What an incredible @si_swimsuit issue this year! A huge thank you to all of the people behind the scenes for making it possible for girls like me to have our dreams come true! Such an inspiring group of women in all of the #siswim issues but the year felt extra special! @mj_day you are fearless & fierce af! You continue to inspire me & have shaped me into the woman I have become! I could go on & on but I'll end this novel with a huge shout out to all of the fans that always are so supportive & make my dream a reality! #siswim2017 👙💕
🏖 Magical day with ❤️ @NinaAgdal at beautiful @AzulikTulum hotel 🌞 @SI_Swimsuit 🌺 ❤️ @MJ_Day @DarcieBaum @AlyssaConroy makeup 💄 @JoanneGair hair 💇 @PeterButelrHair sets 🎨🔨 ❤️ @Nylimtzd @torochilopoztlidelosrurales 🔷 @SantiagoJ.C. @KayJud produced by @HabitantProductions @Alvaromgr @SantLeb @SarahLaird_GoodCo 🔶 #sportsillustrated #AzulikTulum #Mexico 🇲🇽 #Tulum ❤️ #SISwim 🎞🌞
