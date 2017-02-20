And My speech for Miss America goes a lil somethin like this ....🎤😂jk! I'm just gona keep it 💯with all of you. I'm 26 years old, I've never been anyone's favorite , or the most popular. I was that weird kid in school no one really expected anything from.I don't have any gimmicks or famous "friends"or ppl to try to bribe you with ,so the truth goes I've been working for many years ,doing an honest living trying to get by ,and make a life for myself ,and now that this came I am so thankful @si_swimsuit decided to work with me in their most culturally diverse magazine issue to date. Thankful for the chance to change my life! Please vote for me if you wanna see me shooting for @si_swimsuit again. Best and thank you to everyone who's shown me support! Appreciate you! 🙏🏾❤ #sportillustrated #linkinbio

A post shared by Lisa-Marie (@lisamariejaftha) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:34am PST