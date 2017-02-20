Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy! 

And My speech for Miss America goes a lil somethin like this ....🎤😂jk! I'm just gona keep it 💯with all of you. I'm 26 years old, I've never been anyone's favorite , or the most popular. I was that weird kid in school no one really expected anything from.I don't have any gimmicks or famous "friends"or ppl to try to bribe you with ,so the truth goes I've been working for many years ,doing an honest living trying to get by ,and make a life for myself ,and now that this came I am so thankful @si_swimsuit decided to work with me in their most culturally diverse magazine issue to date. Thankful for the chance to change my life! Please vote for me if you wanna see me shooting for @si_swimsuit again. Best and thank you to everyone who's shown me support! Appreciate you! 🙏🏾❤ #sportillustrated #linkinbio

A post shared by Lisa-Marie (@lisamariejaftha) on

Thank you Houston!! ❤️ @si_swimsuit

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

Back to reality.....lol

A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on

A post shared by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

BONUS: Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
