Two SI Swimsuit models on one couch...it must be time for Convos with Chrissy! 

At the first-of-its-kind VIBES festival in Houston this past week, Chrissy Teigen sat down with SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day and Rookie of the Year Bianca Balti to discuss all things SI Swimsuit. And you know our favorite hot momma didn't hold back! 

From dishing on Bianca's SI Swimsuit casting call to discussing their unfortunate bout of food poisoning in Sumba, this trio left it all on the table. Good thing they had a few Smirnoff Jalapeño Moscow Mules to keep them cool during their revealing chat! 

Watch the clip above to see the full conversation and keep coming back to Swim Daily this week for more Convos with Chrissy! 

BONUS: See all of Chrissy's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top available at revolve.com, bottom available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top and bottom available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">TROIS</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Chrissy Teigen
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by TROIS, available at revolve.com.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, top available at revolve.com, bottom available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">shopbop.com</a>. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Camilla, available at shopbop.com. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, available at revolve.com
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close