What's the one thing you do before a date or night out? 

Turns out some people prioritize brushing their teeth, while others use sweet tunes to get amped to go out! We sent our Danish beauty Nina Agdal out at VIBES in Houston to find out what the fans of SI Swimsuit do to prep for a big date and their answers did not disappoint. 

Ruven Afanador

How do you #GetYourEdge? Do you dress to impress? Are you sure to shave before you hit the town? 

Watch the adorable video above to hear the answers Nina got during another one of her epic "Model on the Street" moments, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily over the next few days for more dating advice, courtesy of the ladies of SI Swimsuit!

See all of Nina's beautiful images from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.gracebijoux.com.au">Grace Bijoux</a>.
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina">isabella rose</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina">bloomingdales.com</a>. </div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.</div>
Nina Adgal
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid= SISWIMnina&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fswimwear%2Fbikinis%2Ftriangle-bikinis">ViX Paula Hermanny</a>.
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</div>
Nina Adgal
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by O-Mighty.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">Anna Kosturova</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">revolve.com</a>.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</div>
Nina Adgal
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
Nina Adgal
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">isabella rose</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bloomingdales.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span><br>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Spoil Me in Rhinestones. </div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
Nina Adgal
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid=%20SISWIMnina&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fswimwear%2Fbikinis%2Ftriangle-bikinis" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">ViX Paula Hermanny</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
Nina Adgal
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Grace Bijoux.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Spoil Me in Rhinestones. </div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Spoil Me in Rhinestones. </div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.</div>
Nina Adgal
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
Nina Adgal
