Kate Upton's amazing February continues.

Last week, the blonde bombshell earned her third SI Swimsuit cover (actually three covers, a first for SI Swmsuit). The publicity tour continued last night when Kate appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When a caller asked if fiance (and Tigers pitcher) Justin Verlander has any rules about what happens in the bedroom the night before a start, Kate gave an amazingly candid answer.

“There’s no sex before a game. Absolutely none. And then, also what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. He’s exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Points for honesty, Kate. And while we wish Justin plenty of luck this coming season, at least we know there's a silver lining when he has a bad game.

