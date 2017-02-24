Chrissy Teigen might be married to super star John Legend, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have a 'hall pass' just like the rest of us! 

In our third and final episode of Convos with Chrissy, everyone's favorite color commentator invites fellow SI Swimsuit model Samantha Hoopes to sit down for a quick chat about all things SI Swimsuit. But wouldn't you know that when you put these two in one room, the conversation deviates pretty quickly!

From being the life of the party to who her 'hall pass' would be, Chrissy doesn't shy away from asking Sam the "hard questions" as the pair sips on refreshing Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzers. And our La-based cutie is definitely up for the challenge. 

Watch the full video above to hear all of the duos adorable answers!  

See all of Chrissy's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">TROIS</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">shopbop.com</a>. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
