If there is one thing we can count on, it's the always beautiful Turks and Caicos. The SI Swimsuit crew ventured back to one of our favorite destinations with Genie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Serena Williams to capture so more magic for this year's issue of the magazine.

The COMO Parrot Cay luxury resort welcomed us with open arms, making our stay in Turks and Caicos as comfortable as ever. With 1,000 private acres and a mile long beach filled with white sand up against the clearest of waters, it's hard not to fall in love with this place.

Emmanuelle Hauguel

The COMO Shambhala Retreat provides guests with an array of Asian-inspired Ayurvedic treatments, daily yoga and Pilates, guided mediation and more!

Once your chakras are aligned, you can treat your taste buds to the resort's COMO Shambhala Cuisine, which is a perfect blend of raw and cooked ingredients. Each dish has its own nutritional purpose, intended to help boost concentration and energy and balance blood-sugar levels.

The staff at Como Parrot Cay is dedicated to making sure you get all the rest and relaxation you need. You'll feel right a home thanks to the thoughtful service and genuine hospitality.

And if you're looking for an even more secluded getaway, Parrot Cay Estate offers a collection of privately owned residences on the island, which can be rented by guests when they are not in use.

No matter where you are on the island, the peace and quiet at COMO Parrot Cay will definitely make you want to come back time and time again!

See all of Genie's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2017!

