If there is one thing we can count on, it's the always beautiful Turks and Caicos. The SI Swimsuit crew ventured back to one of our favorite destinations with Genie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Serena Williams to capture so more magic for this year's issue of the magazine.

The COMO Parrot Cay luxury resort welcomed us with open arms, making our stay in Turks and Caicos as comfortable as ever. With 1,000 private acres and a mile long beach filled with white sand up against the clearest of waters, it's hard not to fall in love with this place. 

Emmanuelle Hauguel

The COMO Shambhala Retreat provides guests with an array of Asian-inspired Ayurvedic treatments, daily yoga and Pilates, guided mediation and more!

Once your chakras are aligned, you can treat your taste buds to the resort's COMO Shambhala Cuisine, which is a perfect blend of raw and cooked ingredients. Each dish has its own nutritional purpose, intended to help boost concentration and energy and balance blood-sugar levels. 

The staff at Como Parrot Cay is dedicated to making sure you get all the rest and relaxation you need. You'll feel right a home thanks to the thoughtful service and genuine hospitality. 

And if you're looking for an even more secluded getaway, Parrot Cay Estate offers a collection of privately owned residences on the island, which can be rented by guests when they are not in use.

No matter where you are on the island, the peace and quiet at COMO Parrot Cay will definitely make you want to come back time and time again!

See all of Genie's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.montceswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Montce Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.montceswim.com">Montce Swim</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top </a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">and </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3ID4U/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3ID4U&linkId=26f2a85d2954b1dc13b54367395ec497&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">amazon.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/">Mia Marcelle</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/">revolve.com</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.montceswim.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Montce Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Mia Marcelle</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle, available at revolve.com.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20">top </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3ID4U/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3ID4U&linkId=26f2a85d2954b1dc13b54367395ec497&tag=siswimgenie-20">bottom</a> available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20">amazon.com</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Mia Marcelle</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top </a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">and </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3ID4U/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3ID4U&linkId=26f2a85d2954b1dc13b54367395ec497&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">amazon.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.montceswim.com/">Montce Swim</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/">Ola Vida</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/">Mia Marcelle</a>, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/">revolve.com</a>.
Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle, available at revolve.com.
Genie Bouchard 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 25
Close
expandIcon
1 25
Close

 