Most people view Ramen Noodles as a quick and easy meal when you don't want to cook. Genevieve Morton isn't most people.

The five-time SI Swimsuit model ate some Ramen for Chris Applebaum's new video series featuring models eating food. And trust us on one thing: Noodles have never been sexier. See for yourself.

Nudeles/noodles directed by @chrisapplebaum #cupnoodles

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

So far, 2017 has been Genvieve's sexiest year yet. In January, she released a calendar featuring the South African in various states of undress. On Valentine's Day, she posted a steamy photo to Instagram that left little to the imagination. And now she's graced us with the sexiest Ramen video ever created. We can't wait to see what's next!

BONUS: See some of Genevieve's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Bodypainting by Joanne Gair. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Bodypainting by Joanne Gair. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Bodypainting by Joanne Gair. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Bodypainting by Joanne Gair. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands. Bodypainting by Joanne Gair. Swimsuit inspired by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Genevieve Morton was photographed by Yu Tsai in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
