Most people view Ramen Noodles as a quick and easy meal when you don't want to cook. Genevieve Morton isn't most people.

The five-time SI Swimsuit model ate some Ramen for Chris Applebaum's new video series featuring models eating food. And trust us on one thing: Noodles have never been sexier. See for yourself.

Nudeles/noodles directed by @chrisapplebaum #cupnoodles A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

So far, 2017 has been Genvieve's sexiest year yet. In January, she released a calendar featuring the South African in various states of undress. On Valentine's Day, she posted a steamy photo to Instagram that left little to the imagination. And now she's graced us with the sexiest Ramen video ever created. We can't wait to see what's next!

