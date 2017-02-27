The ladies of SI Swimsuit give a lot in the name of capturing the perfect photo for SI Swimsuit! Nothing but a fur scarf for Bo Krsmanovic in Finland, anyone? Or how about that metal bikini bottom Hannah Jeter had to manage in Mexico? Luckily, there's nothing our girls won't attempt for our issue!

So it's with great pleasure we get to present our leading ladies with an EPIC gift bag to thank them for all of their hard work and sacrifices in the name of SI Swimsuit!

Complete with a BANDA Bag, Lash Star beauty starter set, MIKOH bikini, socks designed by our own Aly Raisman, and SO MUCH MORE, this year's treats did not disappoint!





Watch the video above to see all of the fun goodies included in this year's gift bag...and be prepared to feel more than a little jealous!

A big thanks goes out to all the brands who contributed to our fabulous SI Swimsuit 2017 gift bag!

MIKOH • RYU • Jet Set Candy • Lash Star Beauty • Overthrow Boxing • Lauren Cecchi • QUIP • Isula • Banda Bags • Rocco Dispirito • Hooch • YoYo Mats • Inscape • KOIO Collective • Tavi Noir • Deborah Organics • FEAT Socks

