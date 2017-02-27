The ladies of SI Swimsuit give a lot in the name of capturing the perfect photo for SI Swimsuit! Nothing but a fur scarf for Bo Krsmanovic in Finland, anyone? Or how about that metal bikini bottom Hannah Jeter had to manage in Mexico? Luckily, there's nothing our girls won't attempt for our issue! 

So it's with great pleasure we get to present our leading ladies with an EPIC gift bag to thank them for all of their hard work and sacrifices in the name of SI Swimsuit!  

Complete with a BANDA Bag, Lash Star beauty starter set, MIKOH bikini, socks designed by our own Aly Raisman, and SO MUCH MORE, this year's treats did not disappoint! 


Watch the video above to see all of the fun goodies included in this year's gift bag...and be prepared to feel more than a little jealous! 

A big thanks goes out to all the brands who contributed to our fabulous SI Swimsuit 2017 gift bag!

MIKOHRYUJet Set CandyLash Star BeautyOverthrow BoxingLauren CecchiQUIPIsulaBanda BagsRocco Dispirito • HoochYoYo MatsInscapeKOIO CollectiveTavi NoirDeborah OrganicsFEAT Socks

BONUS: Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
