Last week week, Ashley Graham, Nina Agdal and Kate Bock shared their advice for how to avoid having a bad date. And this week, they're back at it with tips for how to dress to impress! 

"My husband likes me with no makeup on and a ponytail," Ashley explained. "He doesn't even care about the body con because he gets that later. Guys kind of like the natural look. They want to make sure they can wake up next to you." 

Skintight cocktail dresses? Nah. A face full of makeup? Try again! 

"I think that you just have to be comfortable, whatever you're wearing, you have to be comfortable in it," Nina revealed. "It can look good, but if you're not feeling good in it, you're going to be uncomfortable the whole night."

But don't be fooled! Despite how great our ladies look on the red carpet, even they aren't immune to the pain of high heels. 

"If it was up to me, I would never wear heels," Nina admitted. "But for a good date, I would put on that. For a guy, it's a button-down and a simple pair of jeans." 

The takeaway? Keep it simple when trying to #GetYourEdge, and you might just be able to impress these gorgeous ladies! 

BONUS: See all of Kate Bock's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com">Andi Bagus</a>. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Noe Bernacelli.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Luli Fama. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Bottom by Laurel Dewitt.</span>
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Andi Bagus</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Hot As Hell. 
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Palmarosa.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by Grace Bijoux. Bottom by Missoni.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yandy. Top by WXYZ Jewlery.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Midnight Swimwear.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Britt Bolton.
Kate Bock was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.andibagus.bigcartel.com/" >Andi Bagus</a>.
