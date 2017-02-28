SI Swimsuit Models Give Tips On How To Take The Perfect Selfie

They've weighed in on what to wear on a first date. And they've shared their horror stories of dates gone wrong.

So what's left? Kate Bock, Nina Agdal and Ashley Graham are back and this time they're offering up some advice for how to take a great profile picture for your favorite dating app.

When it comes to being an SI Swimsuit model, it's all about knowing your angles, finding the light and playing up that perfect pout. So you better believe that these three leading ladies have a trick or two up their sleeve when it comes to taking the most flattering selfie possible!

“You just gotta find the light," Kate told fans at the first-of-its-kind VIBES festival in Houston. "Face the light. Look for the light. And [angle] up! Up is always good."

Be sure to watch the video above to hear all of the tips Kate, Nina and Ashley have for how to #GetYourEdge and best capture your beauty for potential suitors to see!

