They've weighed in on what to wear on a first date. And they've shared their horror stories of dates gone wrong

So what's left? Kate Bock, Nina Agdal and Ashley Graham are back and this time they're offering up some advice for how to take a great profile picture for your favorite dating app. 

When it comes to being an SI Swimsuit model, it's all about knowing your angles, finding the light and playing up that perfect pout. So you better believe that these three leading ladies have a trick or two up their sleeve when it comes to taking the most flattering selfie possible! 

“You just gotta find the light," Kate told fans at the first-of-its-kind VIBES festival in Houston. "Face the light. Look for the light. And [angle] up! Up is always good."

Be sure to watch the video above to hear all of the tips Kate, Nina and Ashley have for how to #GetYourEdge and best capture your beauty for potential suitors to see! 

Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.gracebijoux.com.au">Grace Bijoux</a>.
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina">isabella rose</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina">bloomingdales.com</a>. </div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.</div>
Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid= SISWIMnina&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fswimwear%2Fbikinis%2Ftriangle-bikinis">ViX Paula Hermanny</a>.
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</div>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Top by O-Mighty.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">Anna Kosturova</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/anna-kosturova/br/be7b37/">revolve.com</a>.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</div>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">isabella rose</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=465536.1&type=10&tmpid=6664&RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww1.bloomingdales.com%2Fbuy%2Fisabella-rose&u1=SISWIMnina" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bloomingdales.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span><br>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Spoil Me in Rhinestones. </div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-10633-131940-133088?sid=%20SISWIMnina&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vixpaulahermanny.com%2Fswimwear%2Fbikinis%2Ftriangle-bikinis" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">ViX Paula Hermanny</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. </div>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMnina/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span><br>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Grace Bijoux.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Spoil Me in Rhinestones. </div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Spoil Me in Rhinestones. </div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by KASS SWIM.</div>
<div>Nina Agdal was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</div>
