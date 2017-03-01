Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy!
Here's some Behind The Scenes footage from the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that I did at 63 hoping it will help contribute to the way we look at the numbers that often dictate the way we look at life. Thank you @mj_day for not allowing women my age to become invisible Oh and in the video, I say 48 years ago, it was 38 years ago...maths never been my forté! Lol! @si_swimsuit @sandylinter @mitchbarry @totalgymdirect @hair2wear @brinkleybeauty #udefineu #udefineyournumber 💚💙 🥂🍾@bellissimaprosecco #celebrateeveryage #celebratelife #tbt #luckyhouse #parrotcay #turks&caicos
BONUS: See all of Christie Brinkley's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!