She claims to be shy, but Russian bombshell Vita Sidorkina was the life of the party on set. 

In her first shoot for SI Swimsuit, the blonde beauty showed off more than just her flawless figure. Shot by SI Swimsuit photographer Ben Watts, Vita absolutely nailed her rookie shoot for the magazine...but you better believe she had a little fun along the way! 

"I'm rushing and I'm Russian!" she said through giggles on set.

Ben Watts

Be sure to watch Vita's full outtakes reel above to see all her hilarious moments on set, and keep coming back to Swim Daily for more unforgettable moments like these. 

Can we go back to Curaçao yet?! 

BONUS: See all of Vita's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMvita">Cali Dreaming</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMvita">anthropologie.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftori-praver-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302170299.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMvita">Tori Praver Swimwear</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftori-praver-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302170299.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMvita">shopbop.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMvita/https://www.swimspot.com/shop/bikini-tops/frankies-marina-top/blh/?s=3621">Frankies Bikinis</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMvita/https://www.swimspot.com/shop/bikini-tops/frankies-marina-top/blh/?s=3621">swimspot.com</a>. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_pg_1?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cn%3A7147440011%2Cn%3A1040660%2Cn%3A1046622%2Cp_89%3ASky&bbn=1046622&&_encoding=UTF8&linkCode=ur2&linkId=b2dd75c3b0440ad92ec9c71fd41904f3&camp=1789&creative=9325&tag=siswimgenie-20">SKY</a>, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_pg_1?rh=n%3A7141123011%2Cn%3A7147440011%2Cn%3A1040660%2Cn%3A1046622%2Cp_89%3ASky&bbn=1046622&&_encoding=UTF8&linkCode=ur2&linkId=b2dd75c3b0440ad92ec9c71fd41904f3&camp=1789&creative=9325&tag=siswimgenie-20">amazon.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. Tops by We Love Colors.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftonga-woven-detailed-bandeau-top%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1570298682.htm&u1=SISWIMvita">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftonga-woven-detailed-bandeau-top%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1570298682.htm&u1=SISWIMvita">shopbop.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by JOLYN.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by JOLYN.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMvita/http://www.revolve.com/lee-lani-the-maui-bikini-top-in-coral/dp/LEEL-WX31/">Lee + Lani</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMvita/http://www.revolve.com/lee-lani-the-maui-bikini-top-in-coral/dp/LEEL-WX31/">revolve.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. Tops by We Love Color. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fwomens-swimsuits-shop%252Fvolcom%257E1353&u1=SISWIMvita">Volcom</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fwomens-swimsuits-shop%252Fvolcom%257E1353&u1=SISWIMvita">nordstrom.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture.</a>
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsolid-striped-elle-bikini-top%252F4517600%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DNAVY%252520CREAM%252520STRIPE&u1=SISWIMvita">Solid & Striped</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8157&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsolid-striped-elle-bikini-top%252F4517600%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DNAVY%252520CREAM%252520STRIPE&u1=SISWIMvita">nordstrom.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.jolynclothing.com">JOLYN</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMvita/http://www.revolve.com/vitamin-a/br/d6a642/?srcType=dp_des2">Vitamin A</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMvita/http://www.revolve.com/vitamin-a/br/d6a642/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>.
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
Vita Sidorkina
