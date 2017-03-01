She claims to be shy, but Russian bombshell Vita Sidorkina was the life of the party on set.

In her first shoot for SI Swimsuit, the blonde beauty showed off more than just her flawless figure. Shot by SI Swimsuit photographer Ben Watts, Vita absolutely nailed her rookie shoot for the magazine...but you better believe she had a little fun along the way!

"I'm rushing and I'm Russian!" she said through giggles on set.

Ben Watts

Be sure to watch Vita's full outtakes reel above to see all her hilarious moments on set, and keep coming back to Swim Daily for more unforgettable moments like these.

Can we go back to Curaçao yet?!

BONUS: See all of Vita's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

