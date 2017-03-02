Ashley Graham's husband calls it like he sees it. Can you blame him?!

During her recent "73 Questions" video for Vogue, Ashley revealed that her partner in crime has an unusual pet name for his girl. And while you may not find the nickname "Butt" to be endearing, our curvalicious sweetheart definitely gets it.

Yu Tsai

"I don't think I have to explain myself," she says through a smirk.

The video, which is part of a series known for offering an intimate look into the lives of A-list celebrities, gives fans a glimpse into Ashley's gorgeous digs in Brooklyn. And let us just say that from the framed booty print in her hallway to the hashtag-shaped mirror in her entryway, it's clear that Ashley's unique style has translated into her home decor flawlessly.

Now, if we could just get a dinner party invite...we'll bring the wine!

BONUS: See all of Ashley's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

