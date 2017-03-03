What's better than a sleek sports car? A Swimsuit model posing with a sleek sports car, of course!

In a new ad for Lexus' first-ever LC 500, everyone's favorite Texas bombshell, Hannah Ferguson, shows off both her flawless figure and the company's newest addition to it's line of luxury automobiles.

Lexus

Lexus

The ad isn't the first time you've seen Hannah. She first appeared on the pages of our magazine back in 2014 and has appeared on the covers of MAXIM, Ocean Drive and ELLE Brazil, just to name a few. Or perhaps you saw her LOVE Advent video, where she poses with a fur blanket, flamingo floatie and little else.

Sleek and powerful. Sculpted physique. Beautifully unique features. Wait a second...are we talking about Hannah or the car here?

BONUS: See all of Hannah's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

