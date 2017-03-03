What's better than a sleek sports car? A Swimsuit model posing with a sleek sports car, of course! 

In a new ad for Lexus' first-ever LC 500, everyone's favorite Texas bombshell, Hannah Ferguson, shows off both her flawless figure and the company's newest addition to it's line of luxury automobiles. 

Lexus

Lexus

The ad isn't the first time you've seen Hannah. She first appeared on the pages of our magazine back in 2014 and has appeared on the covers of MAXIMOcean Drive and ELLE Brazil, just to name a few. Or perhaps you saw her LOVE Advent video, where she poses with a fur blanket, flamingo floatie and little else.

Sleek and powerful. Sculpted physique. Beautifully unique features. Wait a second...are we talking about Hannah or the car here? 

BONUS: See all of Hannah's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53012274&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, top and bottom available at shopspring.com.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 29
Close
expandIcon
1 29
Close

 