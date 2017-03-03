It's been a few weeks since the 2017 SI Swimsuit issue was released and by now, you've already reviewed all of Kate Upton's photos and videos. So here's a bonus prize for all your work: Kate Upton GIFs. Enjoy!

BONUS: See some of Kate's best moments from SI Swimsuit through the years!



Walter Iooss Jr. James Macari/SI Stewart Shining Stewart Shining Raphael Mazzucco James Macari/SI Raphael Mazzucco Walter Iooss Jr. James Macari/SI Raphael Mazzucco Stewart Shining James Macari/SI Raphael Mazzucco Walter Iooss Jr. James Macari/SI Stewart Shining Walter Iooss Jr. James Macari/SI Kate Upton's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2011-2014 1 23 Close expandIcon 1 23 Close

​