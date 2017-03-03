I'm going to go out on a limb and say ...Nothing keeps you young like BRANCHING OUT! Variety is the spice of life, so mix it up! Add variety to your exercise "routine" so there's nothing routine about it, #zumba, #peloton #pilates #yoga #run #hike #walk ! Be a #Vegan for the day, a #vegetarian for a week,( u may love it! I'm a lifelong Vegetarian) take a cooking class, learn a new language, volunteer, call an old friend just to say "Hi", plan a garden ( even just in flower pots) stay open and interested and that will keep you smiling and a smile ( and my Authentic skincare @brinkleybeauty ) is the very best anti aging thing you can put on your face! Live it up ! 🌿

