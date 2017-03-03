TGIF! To celebrate the end of a long work week, we're bringing you a second dose of SI Swimsuit outtakes, featuring the one and only Samantha Hoopes.

Shot in Curaçao by Ben Watts, Samantha stunned against the crystal clear waters of this Dutch Caribbean island, bringing even more beauty to what already looks like paradise on earth.

You may think that the job of an SI Swimsuit model is easy breezy, but let us assure you, it's actually a long day's work. Challenged with odd-shaped bikinis, and making a volleyball net look sexy, our girl Sam never backed down.

Ben Watts

"It was a little tricky to figure out how to put it on," she explained while maneuvering her way into a tricky one-piece. "I mean it's like barely there. And every time I move, something pops out."

And despite having to juggle three "balls" at one time while posing topless on a volleyball court by herself, Samantha Hoopes let it be known that she was still determined to win the game!

Be sure to watch our beach babe's full outtakes reel above, and keep coming back to Swim Daily, to see all of our favorite funny moments from on set.

