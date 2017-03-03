TGIF! To celebrate the end of a long work week, we're bringing you a second dose of SI Swimsuit outtakes, featuring the one and only Samantha Hoopes.

Shot in Curaçao by Ben Watts, Samantha stunned against the crystal clear waters of this Dutch Caribbean island, bringing even more beauty to what already looks like paradise on earth.

You may think that the job of an SI Swimsuit model is easy breezy, but let us assure you, it's actually a long day's work. Challenged with odd-shaped bikinis, and making a volleyball net look sexy, our girl Sam never backed down. 

Ben Watts

"It was a little tricky to figure out how to put it on," she explained while maneuvering her way into a tricky one-piece. "I mean it's like barely there. And every time I move, something pops out." 

And despite having to juggle three "balls" at one time while posing topless on a volleyball court by herself, Samantha Hoopes let it be known that she was still determined to win the game!

Be sure to watch our beach babe's full outtakes reel above, and keep coming back to Swim Daily, to see all of our favorite funny moments from on set. 

BONUS: See all of Samantha's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com">Maui Girl</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19">beijobaby</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19">etsy.com</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/belusso/br/1659e3/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Belusso</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/belusso/br/1659e3/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture.</a>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/nation-ltd-sinclair-tee-in-white/dp/NATI-WS545/?d=Womens&section">Nation LTD</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">beijobaby</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/indah-lynx-high-neck-macrame-bikini-top/dp/INDA-WX233/?d=Womens" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/indah-lynx-high-neck-macrame-bikini-top/dp/INDA-WX233/?d=Womens" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcharlotte-bikini-top-solid-striped%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1520143699.htm&u1=SISWIMsamhoopes">Solid & Striped</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23605&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcharlotte-bikini-top-solid-striped%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1520143699.htm&u1=SISWIMsamhoopes">revolve.com</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama-cosita-buena-reversible-zig-zag-triangle-top/dp/LULI-WX174/?d=Womens">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama-cosita-buena-reversible-zig-zag-triangle-top/dp/LULI-WX174/?d=Womens">revolve.com</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">MIKOH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/nation-ltd-sinclair-tee-in-white/dp/NATI-WS545/?d=Womens&section" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Nation LTD</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/she-made-me-70s-halter-crochet-bikini-top-in-rose/dp/SHEM-WX67/?d=Womens" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">She Made Me</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/she-made-me-70s-halter-crochet-bikini-top-in-rose/dp/SHEM-WX67/?d=Womens" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">beijobaby</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Nirvanic.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">beijobaby</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/nation-ltd-sinclair-tee-in-white/dp/NATI-WS545/?d=Womens&section" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Nation LTD</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/belusso/br/1659e3/">Belusso</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/belusso/br/1659e3/">revolve.com</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/indah-lynx-high-neck-macrame-bikini-top/dp/INDA-WX233/?d=Womens">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/indah-lynx-high-neck-macrame-bikini-top/dp/INDA-WX233/?d=Womens">revolve.com</a>.
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/she-made-me-70s-halter-crochet-bikini-top-in-rose/dp/SHEM-WX67/?d=Womens">She Made Me</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMsamhoopes/http://www.revolve.com/she-made-me-70s-halter-crochet-bikini-top-in-rose/dp/SHEM-WX67/?d=Womens">revolve.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">beijobaby</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMsamhoopes&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F241233051%2Fthe-original-beijobaby-surf-short%3Fref%3Dshop_home_active_19" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.</a>
