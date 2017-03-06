You may not think that a nude model is the best way to celebrate a clothing collaboration, but Ashley Graham is here to prove that's exactly the way to build buzz!  

In a sexy new campaign for Lane Bryant, Ashley strips down to pose alongside fashion designer Prabal Gurung, who created a new capsule collection for the plus-size retailer. The image, which sent the Internet into an Ashley-induced frenzy this morning, showcases a naked Ashley, ready to be dressed by the genius behind her. 

“I was nude for that first photo as a reminder that this is for you, the curvy everyday woman, and also to shock the system," Ashley told Extra during a stop on the duo's press tour. 

"This is what we need," Ashley continued. "We need designers like Prabal that are taking the risk of putting girls that look like me and even bigger in the campaign. This is a celebration of a high-end designer coming with a fast fashion company and making magic together."

Join us in celebrating Ashley's latest feat in her mission to transform the fashion industry and celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes! 

BONUS: See all of Ashley's stellar photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
