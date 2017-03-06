It's not every day you get to spend the afternoon at the racetrack with two of the most beautiful women in the world... (It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it!)

So when we got the invitation to watch bombshells Hannah Ferguson and Samantha Hoopes learn how to race cars, with a little help from our friends at Lexus, you better believe we said yes.

Our video shoot took place while we were down in Houston for the first-of-its-kind VIBES culture festival. And as the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017 headed South to celebrate the new issue, we took a detour with Hannah and Samantha to visit the Houston Motorsports Park.

High speeds. Hot chicks. And the Texas heat. What more could you ask for?

