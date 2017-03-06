It's not every day you get to spend the afternoon at the racetrack with two of the most beautiful women in the world... (It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it!)

So when we got the invitation to watch bombshells Hannah Ferguson and Samantha Hoopes learn how to race cars, with a little help from our friends at Lexus, you better believe we said yes.

Our video shoot took place while we were down in Houston for the first-of-its-kind VIBES culture festival. And as the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017 headed South to celebrate the new issue, we took a detour with Hannah and Samantha to visit the Houston Motorsports Park. 

High speeds. Hot chicks. And the Texas heat. What more could you ask for? 

BONUS: See all of Hannah's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.mydolcessa.com">Dolcessa</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">d.bleu.dazzled</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhannah&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Fshop%2Fdbleudazzled">etsy.com</a>.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled, available at etsy.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F53012274&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F47569669&u1=SISWIMhannah" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopspring.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I, top and bottom available at shopspring.com.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Dolcessa
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Leah Shlaer.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Daniela Corte.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Top by We Love Colors.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Hannah Ferguson 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 29
Close
expandIcon
1 29
Close