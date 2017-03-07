Fancy a behind-the-scenes look at how this magazine got made? You're in luck. The Making of SI Swimsuit 2017, a 50-minute documentary, is exclusively available on DIRECTV NOW. 

The show, like the issue, celebrates the strength of women—in all forms. You'll see 63-year-old Christie Brinkley alongside her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, plus elite butt-kicking athletes Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Genie Bouchard, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman. (They'll soon be joined by rookie Mia Kang, who announces that she's training to become a Muay Thai fighter.) Rookie Bianca Balti talks about being a strong single mother. You'll see Chrissy Teigen return to the world of bikinis for the first time after the birth of her daughter, Luna. 

Chrissy Teigen shows off post-baby body in new SI Swimsuit special 

Add in stunning location footage, and you've got a show that will heat up even the coldest winter evening. 

So what are you waiting for? Download the DIRECTV NOW app and start watching The Making of SI Swimsuit 2017 today!

Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017!

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman
Ashley Graham
Barbara Palvin
Bianca Balti
Bo Krsmanovic
Alexa Ray Joel, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook
Tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki
Chrissy Teigen
Danielle Herrington
Tennis pro Genie Bouchard
Hailey Clauson
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Jeter
Kate Bock
Kate Upton
Kelly Gale
Lais Ribeiro
Mia Kang
Myla Dalbesio
Nina Agdal
Robyn Lawley
Rose Bertram
Samantha Hoopes
Tennis pro Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles
Vita Sidorkina
