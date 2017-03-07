Fancy a behind-the-scenes look at how this magazine got made? You're in luck. The Making of SI Swimsuit 2017, a 50-minute documentary, is exclusively available on DIRECTV NOW.

The show, like the issue, celebrates the strength of women—in all forms. You'll see 63-year-old Christie Brinkley alongside her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook, plus elite butt-kicking athletes Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Genie Bouchard, Simone Biles and Aly Raisman. (They'll soon be joined by rookie Mia Kang, who announces that she's training to become a Muay Thai fighter.) Rookie Bianca Balti talks about being a strong single mother. You'll see Chrissy Teigen return to the world of bikinis for the first time after the birth of her daughter, Luna.

• Chrissy Teigen shows off post-baby body in new SI Swimsuit special

Add in stunning location footage, and you've got a show that will heat up even the coldest winter evening.

