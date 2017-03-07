She may not be able to say it with a straight face, but Myla Dalbesio is an SI Swimsuit model, and a damn good one at that!

Myla's rookie shoot was one for the books and one we definitely won't soon forget, thanks to her endless dance moves and awesome jokes on set. Shot by Ben Watts in Curaçao, Myla brought even more beauty to an island already known for its private beaches and royal standards!

Ben Watts

So do yourself a favor and watch Myla's full outtakes video above. From pointing out the need to squish her assets into tiny bikini tops to her boss-like push-ups on set, there's a memorable moment for everyone in this blooper reel!

