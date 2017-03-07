This story was written by Anthea Levi and originally appeared on Health.com.

No one embodies swimsuit-ready quite like Nina Agdal. The Danish model, 24, always looks toned and fit, whether she's relaxing beachside with boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio or stunning in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (she landed the coveted cover spot alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen in 2014, and also appeared in the 2015 and 2016 issues). So we were dying to know how Nina stays so sculpted, especially given her busy schedule traveling for gigs.

Ruven Afanador

Her secret? "I do a bunch of Y7 yoga, which is amazing because it’s dark and nobody’s judging you," Nina tells us in the March 2017 issue of Health, on newsstands February 10th.

For the unfamiliar, Y7 is a boutique hot yoga studio known for energetic playlists that are a far cry from your typical yoga soundtracks. In other words, you can expect to hear Jay-Z instead of chirping birds while on your mat at any of Y7's New York City or West Hollywood locations.

Nina is all about the studio's chill vibes: "I’m not very good at the meditating part of yoga, so I love that the studio has some great music," she explains.

And while the super-fit model also loves to push herself at other group fitness studios, such as cardio-heavy Tone House and SoulCycle, she tells us it's yoga that's changed her body the most.

Ruven Afanador

"When I do a lot of [yoga], I see a lot of tone in my arms, which can be a tough area for me to get really toned in," she explains. "So even though it feels like you’re not really doing anything, you are."

It’s clear that Nina doesn't need much help motivating herself to get moving. "I always tell myself, 'There are so many things you regret doing or eating, but you never regret a workout.'

"I always feel better after a workout," she says. "I have more energy, and mentally I’m in a better place."

Yet another reason why the swimsuit stunner feels emotionally recharged after a sweat session? "It’s the only time when I really can relax and focus on one thing," Nina tells us. "Everywhere else in the day, my brain is in a thousand different places, but when I’m working out, I can only focus on the pain."

After all, no pain, no gain, right?

