Rose Bertram is back for an epic third year with SI Swimsuit, and we're happy to tell you that her bloopers do not disappoint this year. That's right—it's outtakes time! 

We've told you more than once or twice that being an SI Swimsuit model has its challenges. Shooting with live animals, anyone? But this year in Curaçao, it was the wind and waves causing problems for our favorite Belgian beauty. But from struggling to manage those amazing curls to making it appear that her soccer skills might rival her beau's, there wasn't anything our girl Rose wasn't up for! 

Ben Watts

Rose was shot by Ben Watts, and gladly embraced all of his crazy ideas with fervor. Did you see that photo of her balancing fruit on her head? And while you may not be able to look past that sexy gaze, it's her infectious laugh that stands out to us on this shoot! 

Be sure to watch the full clip above to see all of the hilarious moments from Rose's SI Swimsuit 2017 shoot! 

See all of Rose's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose">Rip Curl</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose">nordstrom.com.</a>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftori-praver-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302170299.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">Tori Praver Swimwear</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftori-praver-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302170299.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">revolve.com</a>.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by CHIO di Stefania D.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Faerial-crochet-bra-bikini-zimmermann%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1504384081.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302074552&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Zimmermann</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Faerial-crochet-bra-bikini-zimmermann%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1504384081.htm%253FfolderID%253D2534374302074552&u1=SISWIMbarbara">shopbop.com</a>.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left">Seafolly</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI .
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.kaiulu.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.</a>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI .
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsuboo%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302208650.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">Suboo</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsuboo%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302208650.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMrose">revolve.com.</a> Top by Sloane + Tate.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Seafolly</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/seafolly-swimwear/br/97cc7a/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.kaiulu.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.</a>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Rip Curl</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com.</a>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo Bikinis.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI. ..
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/salinas-swimwear/br/41e3f0/">Salinas</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/salinas-swimwear/br/41e3f0/">revolve.com</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/mate-the-label/br/bd5cd7/">MATE</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TAVIK</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.kaiulu.com">KAI ULU BY SARAH BOLZ.</a>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/">TAVIK</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMrose/http://www.revolve.com/tavik-swimwear/br/0216b4/">revolve.com</a>.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Rip Curl</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=390098.1&type=10&tmpid=8158&RD_PARM1=http%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fjuniors-swimsuits%252Frip-curl%257E7188&u1=SISWIMrose" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">nordstrom.com.</a>
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by CHIO di Stefania D.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao.
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINK LEMONAID</a>.
Rose Bertram 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
