Americans love french fries. Not only is there a National French Fries Day (July 13) but we consume nearly two million tons of them each year. Kyra Santoro is part of the problem. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search contestant (and French fry addict) stars in the latest installment of Chris Applebaum's EATS series. And she even has a dance.

Have we mentioned how happy fries make Kyra?