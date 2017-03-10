Americans love french fries. Not only is there a National French Fries Day (July 13) but we consume nearly two million tons of them each year. Kyra Santoro is part of the problem. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search contestant (and French fry addict) stars in the latest installment of Chris Applebaum's EATS series. And she even has a dance.
Have we mentioned how happy fries make Kyra?
Applebaum, the man behind those super sexy Carl's Jr. ads, is no stranger to SI Swimsuit models. Last month, he teamed up with Genevieve Morton for the hottest ramen noodle video in the history of ramen noodle videos. We can't wait to see who he features next, but in the meantime, we'll be thinking about two things: ramen and fries.
See all of Kyra's hottest moments from her weekend getaway in Montauk!
