I have a roll where my thigh and stomach meet and that's OK. I have a crease where my back naturally folds and that's OK. It doesn't make me any less beautiful. Thank You @si_swimsuit for sharing this deep message with your viewers. This is so much more than beautiful photos. This is a conversation that is continuing and has sparked so many incredible comments from women and men across the past two weeks which have been so overwhelming. I feel so honored to share this with all of you. I feel so loved and have so much love to give to all of you. We have one week left to vote for the 2017 model search! Link is in bio! Vote as many times as you want so I can make it to the 2018 rookie class! Regardless of what happens I thank you for giving me this opportunity and letting me share my message and rise with all of you in this body diversity movement. This has never been about me, this is about YOU guys and making YOU feel beautiful and confident in your skin. This life is way too beautiful to not do so. Thank you thank you I love you all so much. ❤️

