Spring training just got a little sweeter for Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. And he has his fiancé, Kate Upton, to thank for that.

Posted to Instagram just over a week ago, the video below shows Justin's better half in the pool, while he and (pup) Harley hang out on a nearby lounge chair. Our girl Kate went on to repost the cute clip to her own account, and there's a reason why it's racked up over a million views in just eight days...

A wet bikini, Kate Upton and the dance moves that made her famous...it seriously doesn't get better than this.

As you may recall, Kate made her way back into the pages (and onto the cover) of SI Swimsuit this year, and we simply couldn't be happier about it. Our favorite blonde bombshell was shot by Yu Tsai in Fiji and has never looked better.

"It's a full circle moment for us," said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. "We started Kate in her career, and you know, we watched her grow and become not only this worldwide, superstar phenomenon; she changed the direction of the modeling industry. Kate Upton was really this trailblazer that led the way for the Ashley Grahams of the world and everything you're seeing happen that's different in fashion right now."

