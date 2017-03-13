This article was written by Colleen Kratofil and originally appeared on People.com.

What’s a girl to do when she lands a DKNY intimates campaign? Go tell the world the good news wearing only said intimates, of course! Emily Ratajkowski is the face of DKNY’s spring 2017 lingerie, hosiery and sleepwear line and her new ad is so hot, it literally stops traffic.

Happy Monday and #goodmorningDKNY ! Finally, my all new @DKNY campaign shot by @sebastianfaena and styled by @clarerichardson1 is here! Thank you @trey.laird A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

The campaign’s film, “Good Morning, New York,” shows Emily on a typical morning, going about her usual routine. She wakes up, puts on her bra (only after flashing her neighbors) and rolls out of bed in her undies. She then takes her dog for a walk, strutting right into the busy N.Y.C. streets wearing her bra and underwear and nothing else — and, naturally, owning every minute of it. (Remember, Emily rose to fame after dancing topless in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” video, so she knows a thing or two about feeling confident while wearing next to nothing.)

Emily's been very open about celebrating a healthy body image, sharing topless Instagram selfies and recently telling InStyle that she’s not interested in conforming to someone else’s standard.

“The main criticism I get is ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty?’ Well, this is just the body I was given,” she tells InStyle. “I didn’t do anything to it — it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!



