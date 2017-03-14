Funny faces and acrobatics on set? It must be time for Barbara Palvin's 2017 SI Swimsuit outtakes!

Shot by Ben Watts in Curaçao, our Hungarian cutie was the life of the party during her second shoot for our steamy publication. And thanks to some daring dance moves, we think it's safe to say that's a day our gracious hosts won't soon forget!

Ben Watts

You may recall that Barbara was named our 2016 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, after an unforgettable first shoot in Turks & Caicos. And thanks to friend and fellow (NBA) Rookie of the Year, Karl-Anthony Towns, we made sure that Barbara's victory was a moment she'll remember forever.

See all of the funniest moments from Barbara's shoot in the video above, and keep coming back to Swim Daily to see our full collection of outtakes from SI Swimsuit 2017!

BONUS: See all of Barbara's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

