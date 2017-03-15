We need your help! The SI Swimsuit 2017 Model Search competition ends Friday and we're asking you to help us choose the first model of our 2018 issue.

Will it be Cali cutie Hunter McGrady, Kansas City sweetheart McKenna Berkley, Brazilian beauty Anne de Paula, or South African firecracker Lisa-Marie Jafta? The choice is yours!

Vote now or forever hold your peace!

McKenna Berkley :: Taylor Ballantyne

Lisa-Marie Jaftha :: Taylor Ballantyne

Hunter McGrady :: Taylor Ballantyne

Anne de Paula :: Taylor Ballantyne

 
BONUS: See more photos of the SI Swimsuit 2017 Model Search contestants!

Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Taylor Ballantyne
McKenna Berkley
McKenna Berkley
Taylor Ballantyne
Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Taylor Ballantyne
McKenna Berkley
McKenna Berkley
Taylor Ballantyne
Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Taylor Ballantyne
McKenna Berkley
McKenna Berkley
Taylor Ballantyne
Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Taylor Ballantyne
McKenna Berkley
McKenna Berkley
Taylor Ballantyne
Anne de Paula
Anne de Paula
Taylor Ballantyne
Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady
Taylor Ballantyne
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Lisa-Marie Jaftha
Taylor Ballantyne
McKenna Berkley
McKenna Berkley
Taylor Ballantyne
SI Swimsuit 2017 Model Search Contestants
1 20
Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close