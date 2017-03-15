We need your help! The SI Swimsuit 2017 Model Search competition ends Friday and we're asking you to help us choose the first model of our 2018 issue.

Will it be Cali cutie Hunter McGrady, Kansas City sweetheart McKenna Berkley, Brazilian beauty Anne de Paula, or South African firecracker Lisa-Marie Jafta? The choice is yours!

Vote now or forever hold your peace!

McKenna Berkley :: Taylor Ballantyne