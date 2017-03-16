Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy! 

How's your workday going? 😜 @derekkettela and I are having a very important business meeting #swimsuitshoot

Oh hai there // @emrata for @dkny #GoodMorningDKNY

Oh hey there office 😜🐠

Watch @chrissyteigen strip down during a hilarious rant about the size of her thong. 😂

NEED THEM ALL!😍😍😍

One of my favorite shoots of all time @si_swimsuit

Tbt to when this swan was being super pushy 🤔

The voting ends in about 4h! Thank you everyone for helping. I loved every single moment of it, and I will never forget! Good luck to all the girls!! Whoever wins deserves it. ✨ Sports illustrated gave me this opportunity which I am forever grateful. If I win or not I am thankful for the platform to spread hope, love and courage. Thank you @mj_day and all the @si_swimsuit team. ❤️ "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life". #Ilovemyjob #siswim ☘️ Os votos terminam em aproximadamente 4 horas! Muito obrigada a todos pela ajuda. Eu amei cada segundo disso tudo e eu nunca, NUNCA, vou esquecer! Boa sorte a todas as meninas!! Quem ganhar com certeza merece. A Sports Illustrated me deu essa oportunidade e para sempre serei grata. Ganhando ou não sou muito agradecida pela plataforma para espalhar esperança, amor e coragem. Obrigada MJ, e todo o time da SI. "Escolha um trabalho que você ama, e nunca terá que trabalhar um dia em sua vida".

BONUS: See some of Genie's photos's from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Montce Swim.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard was photographed in Turks & Caicos by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Swimsuit by TAVIK.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, top and bottom available at amazon.com.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle, available at revolve.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Mia Marcelle</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20">top </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3ID4U/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3ID4U&linkId=26f2a85d2954b1dc13b54367395ec497&tag=siswimgenie-20">bottom</a> available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20">amazon.com</a>.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Mia Marcelle</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Luli Fama, </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top </a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">and </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018N3ID4U/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B018N3ID4U&linkId=26f2a85d2954b1dc13b54367395ec497&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00PUOTK3E/ref=as_li_qf_sp_asin_il_tl?ie=UTF8&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B00PUOTK3E&linkId=9878872404138a820a3ba393cd7b9a33&tag=siswimgenie-20" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">amazon.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/">Ola Vida</a>.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by SKY.
Genie Bouchard was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/">Mia Marcelle</a>, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMgenie/http://www.revolve.com/mia-marcelle/br/6eb573/">revolve.com</a>.
