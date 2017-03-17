Cool, calm and collected... we must be talking about former cover model Hailey Clauson! But let's be real — her outtakes are anything but that and we wouldn't have it any other way. 

It's Friday afternoon and we think you deserve a treat for making it this far. Enter our girl Hailey. When we took this Cali cutie around the world to pose in Sumba Island for SI Swimsuit 2017, we knew we were in for the adventure of a lifetime. 

James Macari

From posing with water buffalo to really honing in on how to get the perfect Swimsuit boob details, Hailey's outtakes reel will have you literally rolling on the floor laughing! So what are you waiting for? Sit back, relax and enjoy! 

BONUS: See all of Hailey's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by ANA GRANADA.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi, available at etsy.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi, available at etsy.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi, available at etsy.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Top by Trois, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
