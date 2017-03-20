This story was written by Camryn Rabideau and originally appeared on InStyle.com

First, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave us #RelationshipGoals, and now they're setting the bar for #VacationGoals, too! The lovebirds are currently getting their travel on, visiting Marrakech, Morocco with baby Luna—and we're loving every minute of it.

Between the Oscars, the Beauty and the Beast premiere, and Chrissy's petting zoo dinner party, this adorable family has had a pretty busy month. What better way to unwind and spend some quality time together than by taking a far-flung vacation?

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old singer touched down in Marrakech this weekend, and of course, little Luna was along for the ride. Immediately, our favorite fun family got into some adorable antics—John found a street entertainer who had snakes, and he quickly draped one of the serpents around his neck. Chrissy snapped the moment, and you can hear someone in the background saying, "We've only been here five minutes!"

For the rest of the day, Chrissy, John, and their daughter continued their adventure in the North African city. Luckily for us, they shared some sweet pictures on social media, including one of Chrissy and Luna wrapped up together in a pink scarf. The two lovely ladies are posing together in front of a vendor in the souk.

Dad wanted in on the fun, too, so he shared a selfie with LuLu, who's giving serious 'tude to the camera!

Vacation vibes

We can't wait to see more pictures from the family's vacation.

BONUS: See all of Chrissy's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">TROIS</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">Luli Fama</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by La Vida Aloha.
Chriss Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">TROIS</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by PilyQ, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">top</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq/br/9d156d/?srcType=dp_des2">revolve.com</a>, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/pilyq-tie-teeny-bikini-bottom/dp/PILY-WX215/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=28&itrownum=10&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Amuse Society.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">Camilla</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=484990.1&type=10&tmpid=23604&RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcamilla-clothing-swimwear%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F2534374302200586.htm%253Fall&u1=SISWIMchrissy">shopbop.com</a>. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Camilla, available at shopbop.com. Top by IZTALI SWIM. 
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Luli Fama</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMchrissy/http://www.revolve.com/luli-fama/br/06c26e/?srcType=dp_des2" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">. </span>
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lila Nikole.
