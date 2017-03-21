Who says models are always so serious?

Our Rookie of The Year, Bianca Balti, made a little appearance in one of Instagram influencer, Arielle Vandenberg’s recent videos. The two staged a hilarious skit that has our bombshell Italian goddess standing in for a photo session that winds up being a selfie session for Arielle. Oops!

I guess this makes me a @si_swimsuit photographer now! (w/ @biancabalti) @greysontarantino #SISwim2017 A post shared by Arielle Vandenberg (@arielle) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Watch the clip above for a good laugh, courtesy of these two talented and beautiful women!

BONUS: See all of Bianca's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!



Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti Bianca Balti 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery 1 33 Close expandIcon 1 33 Close

​