Who says models are always so serious?

Our Rookie of The Year, Bianca Balti, made a little appearance in one of Instagram influencer, Arielle Vandenberg’s recent videos. The two staged a hilarious skit that has our bombshell Italian goddess standing in for a photo session that winds up being a selfie session for Arielle. Oops!  

 

I guess this makes me a @si_swimsuit photographer now! (w/ @biancabalti) @greysontarantino #SISwim2017

A post shared by Arielle Vandenberg (@arielle) on

Watch the clip above for a good laugh, courtesy of these two talented and beautiful women!

BONUS: See all of Bianca's photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com">Maui Girl</a>. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">top</a> and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">Beach Bunny</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">revolve.com</a>. Top by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">shopspring.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Top by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.</span>
