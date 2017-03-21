Who says models are always so serious?
Our Rookie of The Year, Bianca Balti, made a little appearance in one of Instagram influencer, Arielle Vandenberg’s recent videos. The two staged a hilarious skit that has our bombshell Italian goddess standing in for a photo session that winds up being a selfie session for Arielle. Oops!
I guess this makes me a @si_swimsuit photographer now! (w/ @biancabalti) @greysontarantino #SISwim2017
A post shared by Arielle Vandenberg (@arielle) on
Watch the clip above for a good laugh, courtesy of these two talented and beautiful women!
