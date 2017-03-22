A bagel has never sounded so good.

Yesterday, Ashley Graham proved just how much she loves brunch...and in a way only she can. Creating a makeshift bra of sorts, Ashley used a bagel, cut in half, to cover up her famous assets. That's right, folks—our girl posed topless with nothing but a bagel and we'll basically never be the same again.

And thanks to Jillian Davison, fashion director at Glamour Magazine, there's proof on Instagram for everyone to see!

🥐I LOVE BREAD!🥐 xx A post shared by jilliandavison (@jilliandavison) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

We imagine that bagel halves can't be all that supportive, but man, oh man, do they make for good coverage and a flirty Boomerang. Hear, hear, Jillian. Turns out WE LOVE BREAD, too.

