A bagel has never sounded so good.

Yesterday, Ashley Graham proved just how much she loves brunch...and in a way only she can. Creating a makeshift bra of sorts, Ashley used a bagel, cut in half, to cover up her famous assets. That's right, folks—our girl posed topless with nothing but a bagel and we'll basically never be the same again. 

And thanks to Jillian Davison, fashion director at Glamour Magazine, there's proof on Instagram for everyone to see! 

🥐I LOVE BREAD!🥐 xx

A post shared by jilliandavison (@jilliandavison) on

We imagine that bagel halves can't be all that supportive, but man, oh man, do they make for good coverage and a flirty Boomerang. Hear, hear, Jillian. Turns out WE LOVE BREAD, too.  

BONUS: See all of Ashley's sexy photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Luli Fama.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Jackey by Ale by Alessandra.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Jacket by Donna Karan.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
