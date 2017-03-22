A bagel has never sounded so good.
Yesterday, Ashley Graham proved just how much she loves brunch...and in a way only she can. Creating a makeshift bra of sorts, Ashley used a bagel, cut in half, to cover up her famous assets. That's right, folks—our girl posed topless with nothing but a bagel and we'll basically never be the same again.
And thanks to Jillian Davison, fashion director at Glamour Magazine, there's proof on Instagram for everyone to see!
We imagine that bagel halves can't be all that supportive, but man, oh man, do they make for good coverage and a flirty Boomerang. Hear, hear, Jillian. Turns out WE LOVE BREAD, too.
