A little snow can't stop our sexy Serbian from showing off what her momma gave her!

It's time for Bo Krsmanovic's SI Swimsuit 2017 outtakes, and you're in for a real treat. From dealing with live reindeer to posing with nothing but a fur scarf, we didn't exactly make Bo's trip a walk in the park. But you better believe she was up for every single challenge!

Walter Chin

Watch the full clip above to see all of Bo's hilarious bloopers from her shoot in winter wonderland, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for updates on all of the ladies you love.

BONUS: See all of Bo's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!