Bianca Balti's rookie season with SI Swimsuit was one for the books. It was so magical, in fact, that within a matter of days she'd nabbed the hearts of thousands and landed the title as our 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year!

So what could possibly go wrong?

From hanging off tree branches to nailing tricky poses and mastering the signature SI Swimsuit hair flip, our stunning Italian newbie was up for just about anything. And as it turns out, she's super cute even when she's tongue-tied!

James Macari

Watch the full clip above to see all of Bianca's adorable outtakes, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for fun videos featuring all of the girls you know and love!

BONUS: See all of Bianca's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!



2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery




