Bianca Balti's rookie season with SI Swimsuit was one for the books. It was so magical, in fact, that within a matter of days she'd nabbed the hearts of thousands and landed the title as our 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year

So what could possibly go wrong? 

From hanging off tree branches to nailing tricky poses and mastering the signature SI Swimsuit hair flip, our stunning Italian newbie was up for just about anything. And as it turns out, she's super cute even when she's tongue-tied! 

James Macari

Watch the full clip above to see all of Bianca's adorable outtakes, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for fun videos featuring all of the girls you know and love! 

BONUS: See all of Bianca's beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2017! 

Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com">Maui Girl</a>. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, available at revolve.com.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">top</a> and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, top and bottom available at revolve.com.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">Beach Bunny</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">revolve.com</a>. Top by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">shopspring.com</a>.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny, available at revolve.com. Top by MIKOH, available at shopspring.com.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, top and bottom available at revolve.com.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Top by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Top by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.</span>
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.</span>
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.</span>
Bianca Balti
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close


 