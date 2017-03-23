Listen up! Chrissy Teigen’s boobs have something to say

If you didn't know and love Chrissy Teigen already, this viral video ought to do the trick!

Last year on set for SI Swimsuit 2016, we put our resident funny girl and Twitter Queen into a literal string bikini — all string, very little bikini — and you better believe she got creative with her barely-there outfit. Using the opportunity to give life to her assets, Chrissy poked fun at our appreciation for the "ladies," as she covered her girls for the shot.

Listen up! @chrissyteigen's boobs have something to say. 😂 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

“Hey, y’all, I’m Chrissy’s boobs,” she said through a grin. “I'm having a great time here in Zanzibar. We’re here on set with a lot of fantastic people. But what I appreciate most is that y’all are very inclusive of the titty. Well, that’s all for now. Bye!”

But that's not all! Chrissy brought her incredible sense of humor back on set for SI Swimsuit 2017! The new mom went on an epic rant about the size of her thong, and you guessed it — the Internet was all about that, too!

Watch @chrissyteigen strip down during a hilarious rant about the size of her thong. 😂 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Seriously, what's not to love about Chrissy?!

